Mount Lucas Management LP Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.87. 2,635,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,157,337. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average of $68.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

