MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $9,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 61.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 42,084 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25,269 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.09. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.74.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

