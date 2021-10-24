M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.34 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.26.

Shares of MTB opened at $159.88 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $94.67 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

