M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $47.39 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $59.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.