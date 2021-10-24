M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FICO opened at $410.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $434.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.29.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

