M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

NYSE:TEL opened at $147.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.74. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

