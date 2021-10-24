M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,319 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 28.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 52.9% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 87,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 30,190 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 29,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $3,692,143.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,654 shares of company stock worth $30,425,630. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BL stock opened at $125.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.42 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $154.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

