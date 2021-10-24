M&T Bank Corp Sells 7,599 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after buying an additional 21,329,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,089,550,000 after buying an additional 569,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,433,000 after buying an additional 2,868,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,377,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $407,936,000 after buying an additional 191,624 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,699,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,435,000 after buying an additional 311,817 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMI opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

