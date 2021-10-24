M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956,603 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ideanomics were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ideanomics during the second quarter worth about $64,859,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 408.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,808,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 1,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,660,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,604,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ideanomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Ideanomics stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $895.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of -0.30. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $5.53.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 79.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. Analysts expect that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

