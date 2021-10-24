Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €285.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €289.00 ($340.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €277.83 ($326.86).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

