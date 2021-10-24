Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) SVP Brian Achenbach Sells 4,450 Shares

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) SVP Brian Achenbach sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $10,146.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MBIO opened at $2.20 on Friday. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $201.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

