MVL Price Reaches $0.0158 on Top Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. In the last seven days, MVL has traded up 1% against the dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $209.54 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00049377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.55 or 0.00203108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00101497 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,266,905,269 coins. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

