Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Trading Down 7.1%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) traded down 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.61. 167,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 113,391,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAKD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Naked Brand Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Naked Brand Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Naked Brand Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Naked Brand Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Naked Brand Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

