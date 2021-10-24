Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $201.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $209.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.39 and its 200 day moving average is $179.06. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,276 shares of company stock worth $1,596,077 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

