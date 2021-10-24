National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Get National Instruments alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

NATI stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.46.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 16,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in National Instruments by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 777,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 173,620 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in National Instruments by 299.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 93,330 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Instruments (NATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.