Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $750.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Pivotal Research from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $666.76.

NFLX stock opened at $664.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $582.74 and a 200-day moving average of $539.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $665.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

