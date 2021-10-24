Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 60.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,550 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $226,000. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 46,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $272,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $209.35 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $147.90 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

