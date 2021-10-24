Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $190.29 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.46 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.58.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.33.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

