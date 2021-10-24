Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,933 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $21.06 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $748.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

