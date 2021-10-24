Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,453 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 314,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,246,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 221,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 103,151 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 253,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,319,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,488,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,762,000 after buying an additional 711,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $49.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average of $47.38. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.53.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

