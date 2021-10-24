Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

