Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 16,272 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,272 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 38.9% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFG opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.26. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $92.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.74.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 8.62%.

WFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.57.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

