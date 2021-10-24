Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 71,877 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,877 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sprout Social worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth $84,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $122.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.95 and a 200-day moving average of $92.06. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.85 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $315,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $519,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,645 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,591. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

