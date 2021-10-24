Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NEU) Insider Purchases A$59,310.00 in Stock

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NEU) insider Dianne Angus bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.98 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of A$59,310.00 ($42,364.29).

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of neurological disorders. Its lead product is trofinetide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X syndrome.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Neuren Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuren Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.