Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.81. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $6.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.40.

Shares of NBIX stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.54. The stock had a trading volume of 634,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.84. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $84.77 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,324 shares of company stock worth $3,535,873. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

