New BitShares (NBS) Market Capitalization Tops $47.29 Million

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. New BitShares has a total market cap of $47.29 million and $29.37 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, New BitShares has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00069812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00071391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00102914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,955.22 or 0.99973980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,055.15 or 0.06650937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00021449 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

