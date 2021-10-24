New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Has $10.60 Million Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 359.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 89,019 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWY opened at $80.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.58. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

