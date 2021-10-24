New Vernon Investment Management LLC Sells 10,122 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

New Vernon Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,122 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group makes up approximately 8.7% of New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,014,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,868,000. FMR LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,335,000 after buying an additional 188,734 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in American Financial Group by 966.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,519,000 after buying an additional 178,322 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AFG opened at $139.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $2,055,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

