Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Raised by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up about 1.2% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,886,000 after buying an additional 1,064,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,665,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,487,000 after purchasing an additional 512,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $790,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,277. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.36. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

