Newton Coin Project Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 35.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $9,694.99 and $24.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 41.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.