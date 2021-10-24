Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $938.38

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 938.38 ($12.26) and traded as high as GBX 1,213.95 ($15.86). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 1,205 ($15.74), with a volume of 369,106 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.89) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -245.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,070.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 938.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Next Fifteen Communications Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -224.49%.

In other Next Fifteen Communications Group news, insider Tim Dyson sold 77,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.83), for a total transaction of £885,265.95 ($1,156,605.63).

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

