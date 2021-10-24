NFT Alley (ALLEY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $231,565.00

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. NFT Alley has a market cap of $205,516.44 and approximately $231,565.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Alley coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT Alley alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00070399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00072862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00104113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,149.89 or 0.99689192 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.93 or 0.06662423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00021731 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Alley using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Alley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Alley and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.