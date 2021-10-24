Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.17

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.17 and traded as high as $11.91. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 1,028 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nicholas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 17.28 and a current ratio of 17.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter.

In other Nicholas Financial news, Director Adam K. Peterson bought 3,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $44,074.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 49,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $571,041.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 139,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,713. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,177,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,385,000 after buying an additional 88,257 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.