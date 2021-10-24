Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKLA. DA Davidson began coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.66. Nikola has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $24,096,593.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,190,728 shares of company stock worth $63,440,033. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nikola by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nikola by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nikola by 786.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

