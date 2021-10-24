Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON NAVF opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 130.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.90. Nippon Active Value Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 140 ($1.83).

