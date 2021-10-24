Noble Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Noble Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 97.26% from the company’s current price.

PDSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PDS Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $11.66 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $331.42 million, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 2.63.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,911 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,745,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

