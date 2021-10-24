Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.42. 244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $501.43 million for the quarter.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

