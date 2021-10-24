North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. ATB Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.69.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NOA opened at C$20.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$10.05 and a 1 year high of C$21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$592.80 million and a PE ratio of 16.49.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$140.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.95 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.