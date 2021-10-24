Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

NTRS stock opened at $125.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $76.20 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $135,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3,941.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,637,000 after purchasing an additional 443,988 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,227,766,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9,739.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,257,000 after purchasing an additional 397,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 153.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,867,000 after purchasing an additional 355,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

