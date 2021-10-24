Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,780,332 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 196,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $87,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KB. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

KB opened at $48.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $53.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

