Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,913,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 348,224 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $95,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 487,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,878,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in NiSource by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,841,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,115,000 after acquiring an additional 471,875 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

