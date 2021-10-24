Northern Trust Corp Has $83.01 Million Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,444 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.51% of Helen of Troy worth $83,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.8% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $227.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.17 and its 200-day moving average is $224.49.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,153. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.