Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,613,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,272 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.53% of Rollins worth $89,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 423,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,701,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,175,000 after purchasing an additional 59,239 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 53,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the period. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROL opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.22.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

