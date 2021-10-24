Northern Trust Corp Sells 26,753 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,976 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 26,753 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.59% of Maximus worth $85,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

Separately, Raymond James cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NYSE:MMS opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.30. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In related news, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $510,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $518,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,314 shares of company stock worth $2,093,406 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.