Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 2,403.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $10.92 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $855.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 3.33.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $943.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBD. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

