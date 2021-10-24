Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 259 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 96.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,206,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,036 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,017,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 153.4% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

NYSE:SXT opened at $96.00 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $64.22 and a one year high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 16,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 436,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.