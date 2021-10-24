Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $32,000 Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Navient were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

