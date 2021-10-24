Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 436.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Carter’s by 2.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Carter’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $103.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.