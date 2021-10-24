Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Invests $43,000 in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSG opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $18.11.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

