Novacoin (NVC) Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $622,005.46 and approximately $4,186.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,267.05 or 1.00107682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00057190 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00050833 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.51 or 0.00617102 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001682 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

